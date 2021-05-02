Govt constitutes 5-member CGM to monitor evolving COVID-19 situation in J&K

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and take preventive, control and mitigating measures.

In a series of tweets, Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), J&K, the five-member CMG comprises of the Chief Secretary as Chairman, and Financial Commissioner Finance, Financial Commissioner (Health), PS Home and PS PWD. “The PS to LG will be a special invitee. It will interact with other officers and medical specialists as necessary,” the series of tweets read.

The CMG will meet daily, and more often if necessary, to review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters.

The committee will review the Oxygen and medicine requirement and availability at all health institutions, take immediate measures for preventing the spread, control the infection and manage the availability of resources.

It will also monitor the vaccine rollout and fine tune vaccination strategies to ensure speedy and complete coverage at the earliest.

It will take other steps with the overall goal of controlling the spread of the disease—(KNO)