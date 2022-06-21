SRINAGAR, JUNE 21: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo today said that the government has developed a prolonged mechanism for conservation and revival of Wular and Manasbal Lakes for the welfare of people whose livelihoods are connected to these lakes.

Atal Dulloo made these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of day long workshop on ‘Revival of Fish Production, Scope of Nadroo (Nelumbo nucifera), Value addition to Chestnuts-its viability and Entrepreneurship ‘ at Tagore Hall here.

The workshop was organised by J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans in association with Directorate of Fisheries J&K and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

Director Agriculture, Kashmir, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Fisheries, Secretary J&K Advisory Board for Development of Kisans, representatives of National Horticulture Board (NHB), GoI, board members of Advisory Board, a huge gathering of fishermen and other concerned officials were also present during the inaugural session of the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Dulloo said that the government is developing a prolonged strategy to conserve and revive the Wular and Manasbal Lakes so that the livelihood of people associated with them is not impacted. The ACS further said that the Wular Conservation and Management Authority has been established keeping in view the importance of this lake and government is committed to revive the old pristine glory of these lakes.

Dulloo also said that the government is promoting Home Stays around these lakes, so that the self employability avenues for people living around these areas can generated. The ACS further said that Farmer Producing Organizations (FPOs) will be established in Fisheries sector so that the fishes can be stored in a proper manner and sold in a proper market so that the fishermen get suitable price for their fishes and in turn their income is increased.

He added that SHGs will also be established in the nearby areas of Wular and Manasbal Lakes so that the women entrepreneurs can be promoted in these areas and their economic conditions are uplifted.

Dulloo also highlighted that in coming months the government in collaboration with SKUAST-K will develop a scientific mechanism for harvesting of chestnuts so that the women folk associated with this trade develop more interest in associating themselves in that trade.

While highlighting about the significance of the workshop, the ACS remarked that the workshop will be an eye opener for the fishermen community as well as others dealing with Nadru or Chestnuts trades and will help them in long run in increasing their income and thereby uplifting their economic conditions.

Later, during the technical session of the workshop, resource persons form NHB, GoI, SKUAST-K and various colleges spoke in length about various measures for revival of Wular Lake as well as ways and means by which fish production can be increased.