JAMMU, MARCH 30: Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Medical Education, Vivek Bhardwaj today reiterated the commitment to provide quality health care services to the people in J&K.

He said this after declaring open 2-days orientation workshop on NABH standards at Indira Gandhi Govt Dental College, Amphalla.

He maintained that the accreditation of any product or service induces faith and confidence in it. He stressed that the health sector is among the most vital services dealing with birth, death, and the life in between so the certification of this service is pre-eminent.

Bhardwaj advised the health care providers to be ready to face the tough competition at the hands of private players.

“Govt institutions need to upgrade their services at par with the upcoming private hospitals to retain the tag of the major service provider in the UT,” he said on the occasion.

He emphasized that introducing quality management in dental care services is very important and accreditation standards help to achieve the purpose of upgrading them continuously.

He asked them to avail this golden opportunity to improve their health services.

Dr. Rakesh K. Gupta, Principal, Indira Gandhi Govt. Dental College, Jammu thanked the government for providing their institution opportunity to be part of the orientation workshop on NABH standards

“Strength of institution depends on patient care, academic and research. IGGDC is the only dental college of J&K registered with the Health Research wing of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Government of India,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that IGGDC is getting accredited for NAAC in the second phase of the process and it is the first institute in the health sector in J&K.

Dr. Riyaz Farooq, Principal & Dean Govt. Dental College, Srinagar stressed that the best quality doctors are being produced by the Govt. Dental Colleges of UT stressed their efficient utilization of health services at various levels for the benefit of the general masses.

The following resource persons from New Delhi included Dr. Abhishak Sharma, Asstt. Director, NABH; Dr. Vivek Gupta and Dr. Akshit Prasad.

Others who spoke on the occasion include Dr. Shashi Sudan Principal & Dean, GMC, Jammu; Dr. Mohan Singh, Director, Ayush, J&K, Jammu.