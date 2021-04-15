Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Govt cancels ongoing JKBOSE Class X exams

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday cancelled ongoing exams of J&K BOSE for remaining subjects of Class X and postponed class XII exams.

“In view of rising cases of COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ‘s office said in a tweet.

“In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.”

Show More
   
Previous
COVID resurgence: All J&K schools, coaching centres to remain closed till April 30
Next
Second Covid wave: Patient recovery rate falls by 2% in J&K
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor