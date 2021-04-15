Govt cancels ongoing JKBOSE Class X exams

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday cancelled ongoing exams of J&K BOSE for remaining subjects of Class X and postponed class XII exams.

“In view of rising cases of COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ‘s office said in a tweet.

In view of rising cases of #COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment. @jkboseofficial — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) April 15, 2021

“In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month.”