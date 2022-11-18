Srinagar: The government on Friday announced prohibition on any activity or assignment including the private tuitions by teaching faculty of School Education Department.

Principal Secretary, School Education Department, Alok Kumar has said, “ it has been observed that some members of teaching faculty of School Education Department are undertaking coaching assignments in private institutions and coaching centres even during school hours in violation of Rule 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971 as well as Chapter (IV) Section 28 of RTE Act, 2009.”

Kumar in a circular ordered, “ No teaching faculty shall undertake any activity or assignment including teaching in private educational institution or coaching centre, unless they obtains prior sanction from the competent authority. Any violation in this regard shall invite disciplinary action against the delinquent officer(s)/officials), as warranted rules.”.