Govt approves ‘special move TA’ of Rs 25k to employees irrespective of actual movement

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday approved the grant of ‘special move TA’ of Rs 25,000 to all the Darbar move employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year in wake of the deadly COVID-19.

The announcement in this regard was made through the official twitter handle of Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor.

“Approved Special Move TA @ Rs 25,000 per employee to be paid to all move employees, irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu. This is a special dispensation in view of the COVID-19 situation,” Office of J&K LG tweeted—(KNO)