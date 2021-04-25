Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read

Govt approves ‘special move TA’ of Rs 25k to employees irrespective of actual movement

File Photo of Civil Secretariat in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday approved the grant of ‘special move TA’ of Rs 25,000 to all the Darbar move employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year in wake of the deadly COVID-19.

The announcement in this regard was made through the official twitter handle of Office of the J&K Lieutenant Governor.

“Approved Special Move TA @ Rs 25,000 per employee to be paid to all move employees, irrespective of whether they move to Srinagar or work from Jammu. This is a special dispensation in view of the COVID-19 situation,” Office of J&K LG tweeted—(KNO)

Previous
No need to panic, follow SOPs, says Kashmir’s Dr Naveed on PMs ‘Mann ki Baat’
Next
‘US to deploy more supplies, support to Covid-hit India’
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor