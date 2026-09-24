Govt approves six free LPG cylinders annually for AAY families

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved a scheme to provide the cost of six domestic LPG refills annually to families covered under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Satish Sharma informed the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said the benefit is proposed to be provided through Aadhaar-enabled Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with modalities for implementation being worked out.

The announcement triggered noisy scenes in the House, with BJP members questioning the scope and implementation of the scheme and raising the issue of an earlier electoral promise relating to LPG cylinders.

The government said the proposed benefit is specifically aimed at eligible AAY families.