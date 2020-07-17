Govt approves regulating construction in ‘strategic areas’ armed forces require in J&K

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, Friday gave its nod to the proposal of amending the Control of Building Operations Act, 1988 and the J&K Development Act, 1970 to provide for special dispensation for carrying out construction activities in strategic areas.

An official statement said that the amendments proposed by Housing & Urban Development Department will pave way for notifying certain areas as “strategic areas” in terms of the requirement of armed forces.

“In such areas, the regulation of construction activity shall be through a special dispensation. The move is aimed at simplifying the procedures and shall facilitate time bound development of infrastructure of strategic importance,” the statement read.

“The approval has been granted keeping in view the strategic importance of certain locations and reconciling their security needs with developmental aspirations,” it added.