Govt approves land for mobile towers in underserved areas

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has approved provision of land for installation of mobile towers in underserved areas across Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at strengthening high-speed telecom connectivity in remote and border villages.

Under the initiative, land has been approved for installation of BSNL mobile towers in underserved areas of Uri, Tangmarg, Karnah, Kalakote, Kralpora, Basantgarh, Khour, Latti Marothi, Banihal, Pogal Paristan, Ramsoo and Qila Darhal under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the initiative would help extend reliable connectivity to remote and border communities and ensure that geographical location does not become a barrier to access to digital services and opportunities.

The infrastructure is being developed under the USOF to expand 4G network coverage and achieve telecom saturation in areas that remain underserved.

The initiative is expected to strengthen access to online education, e-governance services and emergency communications, besides improving digital inclusion for residents of rural, remote and border areas.

The provision of dedicated land for telecom infrastructure is also aimed at facilitating faster deployment of mobile towers in difficult and geographically challenging locations, thereby helping bridge the digital divide across Jammu and Kashmir.

The initiative reflects the Government’s focus on extending the benefits of digital connectivity to communities in far-flung areas and strengthening communication infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.