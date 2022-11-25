Srinagar, Nov 25 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to announce the closure of schools in a phased manner in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from December-05 to 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is hereby ordered that all Govemment Schools and recognized Private Schools upto Higher Secondary Level of Ktuhmir Division and Winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe winter vacation as per the following schedule,” reads an order issued by Principal Secretary, School Education Department.

Govt announces winter vacation for schools from Dec 5 3



“For primary level classes upto 5th standard, the vacations will be announced from December-05,” the official said.



It also said, “For 6th to 8th standard, the closure of schools for winter vacations will be announced and applicable from December-12.”



The official further said that in case of secondary and senior secondary level students, vacation will be announced from December-19.

ADVERTISEMENT



Pertinently, a day before, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) had proposed the government to announce the winter vacations in a phased manner between December-01 to 10.