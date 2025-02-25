New Delhi: Actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have reportedly parted ways after 37 years of marriage.

According to Zoom TV, the couple has been living separately for quite some time now. As of now, neither Govinda nor Sunita Ahuja have made an official statement on the divorce rumours.

Reportedly, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s contrasting lifestyle choices have created a distance between them.

As per Bollywood Now, Govinda’s alleged relationship with a Marathi actress has led to divorce.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Sunita Ahuja made some revelations about their living situation. She revealed that they mostly stay in separate homes as Govinda often resides at his bungalow because he stays late after meetings and gatherings.

“We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. We live in the flat whereas he gets late after his meetings. He loves talking so he’ll gather 10 people and sit chatting with them. Whereas me, my son ,and my daughter live together, but we hardly talk because I feel if you end up wasting your energy by talking too much,” Sunita said.

When asked about Govinda’s romantic side, Sunita Ahuja laughed and said, “I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn’t go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don’t recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie.”

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. However, the couple announced their wedding after welcoming their daughter, Tina, in 1988. Later, they had a son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.