New Delhi: Actor Govinda’s Twitter Account Deactivated Amid Hacking Allegations Over Haryana Violence Post

Renowned Bollywood actor Govinda has deactivated his Twitter account after coming under fire for a contentious post regarding the recent mob violence in Haryana. In an Instagram update on Thursday, Govinda asserted that his Twitter handle had been compromised by hackers. He stated that neither he nor his team had authored the controversial tweet and confirmed that he would be filing a complaint with the cyber-crime cell to investigate the matter further.

The tweet in question, which referenced the Gurgaon violence and was posted from the unverified account @govindaahuja21, has since been deleted. Govinda emphasized in his Instagram video that he had not used the said Twitter account in a long time, and his team categorically denied any involvement in the post without obtaining his consent.

Speaking in Hindi during the video, Govinda addressed his well-wishers and fans in Haryana, assuring them that he had never expressed his views on such matters publicly. He suggested that as election season approached, some individuals might have believed he would align with a political party and consequently attempted to spread misinformation using his Twitter account.

While the alleged tweet from Govinda can no longer be found, screenshots of it have circulated on the internet, adding to the controversy surrounding the incident.

In his final remarks, Govinda urged his followers to disregard the contentious tweet and assured them that he was taking the necessary steps to resolve the matter with the authorities.