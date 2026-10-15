Govind Jaiswal posted as Principal Secretary to LG

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered the posting of Govind Jaiswal, IAS (AGMUT: 2007) as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department,Jaiswal who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

The order further states that he shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

The post of Principal Secretary to LG fell vacant after Mandeep K Bhandari (IAS: 2001: AGMUT) was appointed as Chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on September 25, 2026.