JAMMU, NOVEMBER 09: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired the 7th UT Level Apex Committee meeting of NCORD and held an in-depth review of all the ongoing activities across Jammu and Kashmir to combat the drug menace.

The meeting was attended by ACS Home, Administrative Secretaries GAD, Forest, PWD, DG prosecution, and senior officers NCORD, whereas Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Dr Mehta, while addressing the officers, emphasized the importance of providing support and assistance to those who have fallen victim to drug abuse so that they can lead normal lives. He directed continued vigilance in the ongoing war on drugs while also prioritizing the rehabilitation of those affected by it. He stated that Nasha Mukt J&K is important element of B2V and all members of Panchayats should take a pledge to eradicate the menace.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed the establishment of special NDPS fast-track courts in at least five districts to ensure the early disposal of NDPS cases. He also called for state-level data to be saved, including information on how many drug victims received treatment and counselling.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to keep a close watch on the areas where drug trafficking is rampant, and take necessary punitive actions against those involved. He asked them to hold monthly meetings to discuss the issue and take strict actions against those found guilty of misusing drugs that can be used as psychotropic substances.

The Chief Secretary directed that all chemist shops have 100% CCTV camera coverage along with computerized billing. Accordingly, the H&ME department was instructed to ensure that well-trained staff is available in all districts to implement the vision effectively.

Dr. Mehta underscored the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers of drug use. He also urged officers to maintain coordination and synergy between different departments and wings to completely eliminate drug-related activities in the Union Territory. To achieve this, Dr. Mehta stressed the need to enhance the skills of officers involved in drug law enforcement activities through capacity-building while establishing a robust feedback process.

