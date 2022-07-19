National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications to fill up different vacancies.

There are a total of 15 vacancies for managers and engineers available,

Qualification:

The prescribed minimum Educational Qualification except for CA, CMA, and AMIE should be completed on a full-time regular basis.

No claim of possession of equivalent educational qualification(s) other than advertised educational qualification for a post would be entertained and the decision of the NFL in this regard would be final and binding.

The minimum percentage of marks in the minimum educational qualification as indicated above shall be an aggregate of all semesters/years and irrespective of the weightage given to any particular semester/year by the Institute/University.

Selection Procedure

Based on the information in the Application Form and documents submitted by the candidates‟ along with a copy of their Application Form, scrutiny of applications would be done and candidates meeting the eligibility criteria will be provisionally shortlisted and called for a personal interview.

NFL‟s decision regarding eligibility & shortlisting of applications shall be final & binding and no queries or correspondence shall be entertained in this regard.

A list of candidates shortlisted for interview shall be placed on the NFL website www.nationalfertilizers.com then Careers then Recruitment in NFL then Special Recruitment drive to fill vacancies reserved for SC/ST/OBC(NCL) in NFL-2022 at an appropriate time.

The candidate should have sound health. The selected candidates before joining will be required to get Medical Fitness Certificate from a Civil Surgeon of any Central/State Government hospital.

The appointment will be provisional and subject to verification of Character & Antecedents and Caste /PwBD Certificate from the concerned District Authorities/Competent Authorities.

Selected candidates can be posted at any Units/Offices of NFL or its Joint Ventures across India at any point of time at the discretion of the Management. Only candidates willing to serve anywhere in India need to apply.

How to Apply

Eligible and interested candidates are required to apply online from 06.07.2022 to 05.08.2022 up to 5:30 PM on NFL‟s website:

www.nationalfertilizers.com then Career then Recruitment in NFL then Special Recruitment drive to fill vacancies reserved for SC/ST/OBC(NCL) in NFL-2022.

No other mode of application including manual/paper shall be accepted/entertained.

Important candidates should send the application to the following address within the due date “Dy. General Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh – 201301” Kindly note that non-receipt of printout of the Application Form along with requisite documents at the address mentioned above within.