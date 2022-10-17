Government jobs in India are very popular and high in demand. Lakhs of students apply for vacancies throughout the country every year. These vacancies are announced by various departments, organisations and ministries under state and central governments, such as banking, railways, police, defence, PSUs, amongst several others.

The recruitments are carried out at national, state, regional or local levels. One of the regions with varieties of job profiles is the central region of India consisting of just two states- Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The details about the job opportunities and top recruiting bodies of both the states are given below.

Chhattisgarh Govt Job

Chhattisgarh is a state full of opportunities for government job aspirants. Apart from the common sectors like banking, railway, PSU, police, and more, there are some other areas as well where the candidates can find well-suited jobs. Some of these sectors include panchayat and rural development, public relations, public work department, and tourism, to name a few.

To apply for Chhattisgarh Govt Job vacancies, the candidates need to ensure their eligibility and apply through the official websites of the recruiting bodies. The steps for application and other information about vacancies and the selection process are provided in the recruitment notification released by the authorities. The notifications are made available on the official website, as well.

Even though the eligibility criteria differ according to the post and department, the general minimum age is 18-20 years and the candidates need to be Indian citizens domiciled in Chhattisgarh. The educational and work experience must be relevant to the post. However, there are many posts that are available for candidates having qualified for 10th, 12th, or Graduation from any discipline.

The applicants also need to be medically and physically fit which will be determined by the tests conducted after the main selection process. In some cases like Police and Defence, Physical Efficiency Tests (PETs) and Physical Standard Tests (PSTs) and part of the main recruitment process only.

Some of the top exams and major recruiting bodies of Chhattisgarh with high number of vacancies every year are listed for the reference of the aspirants.

Chattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Chhattisgarh Police

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET)

Chhattisgarh Professional Educational Board CGPEB

CG Vyapam Stenographer

CG Patwari

CG Vyapam Food Inspector

Chhattisgarh State Eligibility Test (CG SET)

Madhya Pradesh Govt. Job

Madhya Pradesh is one of the major agrarian states of India with about 35% GVA coming from agriculture and related sectors. Thus, most of the departments in the state are primarily based on agriculture. However, this does not imply that there is a dearth of other sectors like railways, banking, Police, and more. The combination of all these sectors makes the state a highly viable place for government job aspirants.

The residents of Madhya Pradesh with Indian citizenship and proof of their domicile in the state can apply for Madhya Pradesh Govt. Job notifications, provided they fulfill other eligibility criteria too. Even though those from the reserved categories get some relaxation in the upper age limit, the minimum age requirement for most of the posts is 18 years. The prerequisites for the educational qualification are not set and differ based on the designations. However, the state provides opportunities for 10th qualified candidates, as well as for postgraduates and PhDs.

Apart from the most popular recruiting bodies of Madhya Pradesh (MPPSC and MPPEB), there are several others that provide vacancies in multiple sectors. The top recruiting bodies and exams are listed here.

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MPTET)

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB Vyapam)

MP Police Constable

MP Patwari

MP Police SI

Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MPSET)

Apart from the top government departments and exams, there are multiple PSUs that release vacancies in these two states. The top recruiting bodies are BEL, CISF, SAIL, FCI, DRDO, and many others. The aspirants can check the official websites of IPC, Army School AWES, Intelligence Bureau (IB) as the application process for these organisations are currently live.