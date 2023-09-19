SRINAGAR: The JK government has ordered the deputation of eight JKAS officers to the Union Territory of Ladakh for a period of two years.

“In the interest of administration, the services of the following officers are hereby placed at the disposal of the Union territory of Ladakh, on deputation basis, with immediate effect,” reads an order.

The eight JKAS officers ordered to be deputed to Ladakh are Syed Sajad Qadri, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Budgam; Sandeep Singh, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Batote, Ramban; Vishal Atri, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Narsoo, Udhampur; Anjil Singh, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Nagseni, Kishtwar; Imtisaal Rasool, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Ganderbal; Tufail Iqbal, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Sagam, Anantnag; Waseem Ramzan, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO0, Rajwar Zachaldara, Kupwara and Sanjat Bhardwaj, Jr Scale JKAS, BDO, Khellani, Doda.

The order further stated that the deputation of the above officers shall be for a period of two years or till they are recalled, whichever is earlier.

“The lien and promotion prospects of the officers shall remain with the General Administration Department, J&K during the period of deputation. They shall be entitled to avail incentives as may be made available in due course of time and shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect with the directions to report to the General Administration Department, Union territory of Ladakh, for further posting,” reads the order.

(With inputs from CNS)