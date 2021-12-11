After dislodging `The Shawshank Redemption’ from the top spot, Jai Bhim has earned another honor by becoming the top trending movie of 2021 on Google’s `Year In Search’.

Like every year, Google has released its Year In Search that highlights the top search trends in the nation and across 70 other countries. It gives an overview of the most trending moments in entertainment, sports, news, and other means.

No Bollywood film hasn’t got a top position. Instead, Suriya’s `Jai Bhim’ has got the title of the top trending movie of 2021. The film is based on a true incident that happened in 1993. It was regarding a case fought by Justice Chandru and it revolved around the lives of Senggeni and Rajakannu from the Irular tribe.

Next up, on the second spot, is Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The film was based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra.

The film released on an OTT platform received an amazing response from the critics and the audiences. The third spot on the list was occupied by Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film got a decent response from the audience but it somehow made it to this list.

Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra grabbed the first spot in the most searched personality list. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was a close second.

The other three celebrities who made it to the list are Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.