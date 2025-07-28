Google’s Gemini App Hits 450 Million Monthly Users Globally

Google’s AI assistant app Gemini has crossed 450 million monthly active users globally, with India playing a key role in driving adoption. The surge is credited to Google’s push for localized features — support for 12 Indian languages, deeper Android integration, and collaboration with Indian developers to create Gemini-based apps.

Google India’s marketing VP Shekhar Khosla highlighted the milestone in a LinkedIn post, noting a 50% quarter-on-quarter jump in daily usage. Gemini’s rise reflects the growing shift of AI from experimental tech to daily utility.

The app offers a suite of features including document summarization, email drafting, translation, image and code generation, and real-time voice/text queries. Available on Android and iOS, Gemini is also embedded into Pixel, Chrome, and Google Messages. Future updates will include offline use and voice-first interactions tailored for Indian users.