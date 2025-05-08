Google Rolls Out Gemini App for iPad With Live Voice Chat, AI Image Generation

Google has officially launched the Gemini app for iPad, expanding its AI assistant offering across all major platforms. Available globally via the App Store, the app includes powerful features like Gemini Live — a real-time voice chat tool — and AI-powered image creation using Google’s Imagen 3 model.

Gemini for iPad mirrors the functionality of its Android and iOS versions, supporting image-based queries, multitasking with apps like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps, and delivering step-by-step assistance, summaries, and text generation. Gemini Live allows users to engage in natural conversations with the AI using 10 customizable voice options.

Users can integrate Gemini with other Google services to access tailored responses, manage navigation, play music, or automate email replies. While the base app is free, Gemini Advanced — part of the Rs. 1,950/month Google One AI Premium plan — unlocks the Gemini 1.5 Pro model, offering deeper context, early feature access, and integration with Google Workspace apps.