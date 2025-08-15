Google Phone rolling out customizable ‘calling cards’

Google is rolling out customizable “calling cards” in its Phone and Contacts apps, giving Android users an iPhone-style way to personalize incoming call screens.

Instead of a small circular profile photo, calling cards let you use a fullscreen image as the background when someone calls. You can choose any photo from your camera, gallery, or Google Photos, adjust its position, and even customize the font and color of the caller’s name. The color palette includes over 20 options like Autumn Orange, Royal Blue, Seafoam Green, and a “Smart Color” that adapts automatically.

The feature appears after opening a contact page with a prompt to “Try adding a calling card” and is codenamed “patrick” inside the Google Phone app. It works alongside other interface tweaks like new swipe and tap gestures for answering calls.

While the rollout isn’t yet widespread, some beta testers on Google Phone version 188 have it, and Contacts version 4.61 now ships with Material 3 Expressive styling. Another small change in the latest beta — the “Call Message” feature is now renamed to “Take a Message.”