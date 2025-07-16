Google Offers Free Gemini AI Pro Plan for Indian Students

New Delhi: In a major push to support students with AI-powered tools, Google has launched the ‘Gemini for Students’ initiative in India—a limited-time offer that gives eligible college students free access to Gemini Advanced, the company’s premium AI suite. Normally bundled with the paid Google One AI Premium plan, this offer will remain valid until September 15, 2025, and is open to students aged 18 and above.

The Gemini for Students plan provides Indian students with a year’s access to Google’s most powerful AI tools. These include Gemini 2.5 Pro, advanced research features for academic support, deep integration with Gmail, Docs, and Sheets for writing and collaboration, and 2TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Photos. Students will also gain access to Veo 3, an AI-powered video creation tool, Gemini Live for real-time voice-based assistance, and NotebookLM, which helps organise and summarise study notes with enhanced usage capacity.

To avail the offer, students need to visit the official Google offer page and register using their college email ID or other verification methods. Importantly, no payment or card details are required to enrol.

Google’s move reflects its commitment to empowering the next generation with advanced learning tools. As AI becomes central to modern education, this initiative is aimed at helping students study more efficiently, learn faster, and build confidence in their academic journey. According to a recent Google-Kantar report, 95% of Indian students who used Gemini felt more confident managing daily tasks, while 75% said they need such tools to support their learning and personal growth.

India is among the first countries globally to receive this plan on such a wide scale, and Google has not placed a cap on the number of users who can sign up. The offer could benefit thousands of students across the country.

With this launch, Google is redefining Gemini from a simple AI chatbot into a powerful digital study partner—ushering in a new era of learning where students can harness the power of artificial intelligence completely free for a full year.