New Delhi, April 3 () Inspired by Twitter and Meta, Google is now experimenting with displaying blue check marks on certain search ads for advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads.

The Google Ads blue label features a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it, reports Search Engine Land.

The Blue badges are part of the ongoing Google advertiser verification programme.

SEO analyst Khushal Bherwani first spotted the Google test for blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified.

“Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored. For verified business,” he posted on Twitter.

Google was yet to officially comment on the new feature for verified Ads.

The Blue badge can help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the check mark, “potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions,” said the report.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the “Meta Verified” plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile.

In February, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook.

