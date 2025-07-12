Google Enhances ‘Circle to Search’ with AI Mode and Mobile Gaming Support

Google has expanded the functionality of its Circle to Search feature, introducing AI-powered responses and mobile gaming support. The announcement came during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event on July 9.

Previously used for identifying on-screen objects, translating text, and retrieving quick information, the upgraded Circle to Search now includes an AI Mode and enhanced tools for mobile gamers. The AI integration allows users to receive instant assistance—such as tips, character abilities, strategies, and walkthroughs—without exiting their game.

How It Works:

Android users can activate Circle to Search by long-pressing the home button or navigation bar. They can then circle or tap on any in-game element or character to prompt an AI-powered search. Users can receive AI Overviews from Gemini or switch to AI Mode for more in-depth responses, including the ability to ask follow-up questions.

Google highlighted that Circle to Search is now active on over 300 million Android devices. The integration of AI and gaming tools is expected to add further value for users seeking real-time solutions and insights while browsing or gaming.