On Sri Devi’s 60th birth anniversary, Google is celebrating the birthday of the late Bollywood actress Sridevi with a special doodle.

“After the film’s success, she and her co-stars became even more famous with a string of hit films like Guru and Sankarlal. Widely considered the star of Tamil cinema at the time, Sridevi’s on-screen charisma garnered attention from producers from the Hindi-speaking film industry as well,” Google Doodle in her description wrote.

Google credited the doodle illustration to Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee who tributes to the iconic actress in a dancing pose for which she was known.

Born in 1963 in Tamil Nadu, Sridevi starred in nearly three hundred movies over the course of four decades of her career. She was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

Sridevi started acting at the age of four years, her first film was a Tamil movie named Kandhan Karunai in 1967. Early in her career, she acted in a variety of genres including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies.

In 1976, she gained national recognition as the protagonist in K. Balachander’s Moondru Mudichu. Later in 1983, after playing the lead role in the action comedy Himmatwala, Sridevi established herself as a national icon and a box-office attraction in Bollywood.

Her hit film includes Sadma, ChaalBaz, Mr India, Nagina, Chandni, Lamhe and many more. “She remains one of the only Bollywood actresses to headline blockbuster movies without a male actor in an industry that was traditionally male-dominated,” Google said.