It’s New Year’s Eve and everybody is looking forward to 2024. Keeping up with tradition, Google is also marking the end of 2023 by sharing an animated vibrant doodle. The Google Doodle for today commemorates New Year’s Eve, a time to reflect on the year that went by and anticipate a new beginning in 2024. The New Year’s Eve doodle on the Google Search website features confetti and a disco ball.

”3… 2… 1… Happy New Year! This Doodle brings some sparkle and shine to start the New Year right! As the clock nears closer and closer to midnight, people around the world are planning their New Year’s resolutions and wishing for success, love, joy, and everything in between,” Google said, counting down to the new year.

According to the Gregorian Calendar, December 31 is the last day of the year. New Year’s Eve is also known as Old Year’s Day or Saint Sylvester’s Day in many countries.

New Year’s Eve is the time when people forget about their past and look forward to starting afresh. It is a perfect opportunity to look back and ponder on the learnings. Many people celebrate New Year’s Eve around the world by partying with friends and loved ones. Some people also make resolutions for the new year, which are promises to themselves to make more changes in their lives for the better.

Fireworks, parties, and celebrations of all kinds take place the night before on the eve as billions of people around the world wait with bated breath for the clock to strike midnight. More than 24 times in the world (since there are as many time zones spread across the globe) people count down to the moment of midnight to welcome the New Year’s Day.

Notably, a Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google is known for coming up with creative and interactive doodles for special events. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more.

