Google is celebrating India’s Republic Day with an intricately hand-cut paper illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today’s Doodle artwork is crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Many elements of the Republic Day parade are represented in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcycle riders,” Google said in a post.

It said today’s Doodle celebrating India Republic Day was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution.

India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its constitution soon after. The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest constitution. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives.

To celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi. After a ceremonial wreath laying to honor fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29th. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays