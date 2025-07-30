Google AI Mode Levels Up: Now Reads PDFs, Plans with Canvas

Google is supercharging its AI Mode in Search with new features aimed at making research and planning smoother. The latest updates let users analyse PDFs, organise tasks with a tool called Canvas, and interact with live video through a feature called Search Live. These experimental tools are rolling out in the US and India, mostly for users enrolled in Google’s AI Mode Labs.

PDF Analysis Comes to AI Mode

Users on Android, iOS, and desktop can now upload PDFs—like lecture notes or reports—and ask Google’s AI questions about their content. The AI pulls insights from both the file and the web, linking to relevant sources. Support for other file types like Google Drive docs is coming soon.

For now, PDF analysis is limited to English-speaking users over 18 in India and the US. Since AI Mode is still experimental, Google recommends double-checking responses.

Canvas: A Smarter Way to Plan

Canvas, already part of Gemini, is now arriving in AI Mode to help users create and update plans over time. Whether it’s managing a study schedule or planning a trip, users can launch Canvas via AI Mode and keep track of tasks in a side panel that saves their progress.

Eventually, Canvas will support uploading personal files like class notes, making it more useful for long-term projects. The feature is launching first in English for US-based Labs users.

Ask AI About Live Video

With the new Search Live feature, users can point their camera at real-world scenes and ask questions in real-time. Think: identifying landmarks or troubleshooting machinery with a live feed. It’s powered by Project Astra and Google Lens, and is rolling out on mobile in the US.

AI Comes to Chrome’s Address Bar

Desktop users will also see a new “Ask Google about this page” option in Chrome. Whether it’s a webpage, a PDF, or other file types, AI Mode will deliver insights in a side panel, with the option for follow-up questions.