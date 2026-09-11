Goodwill schools: A new hope for education in the valley

Syed Aaliya

The Army’s role goes beyond defence, and if anyone intends to witness this fact, Kashmir is the perfect place for it. In Kashmir, the Army not only guards borders or protects citizens; it delivers much more than that. It has multiple civic outreach initiatives, contributes to sports, nation-building, rescue operations, and public welfare, and one of its important contributions is education through the prestigious Army Goodwill Schools. Historically, education in Kashmir has remained a challenge due to its geography, tough terrain, and harsh winters. This, in turn, has restricted educational opportunities and access to schools for those living in far-flung areas. It is in this difficult environment that Army Goodwill Schools have emerged as an important initiative. Established under the Army’s civic outreach and Operation Sadbhavana initiative, these schools help bring education closer to children who might otherwise have limited opportunities.

As of today, there are over 30 Army Goodwill Schools operating in the Valley, supporting more than 20,000 students, with healthy female enrolment. These schools aim to provide quality education to children, particularly in remote areas of Kashmir. The best part is not only the presence of these schools but also what they offer and the affordable cost at which they provide education, making them a vital cog in Kashmir’s education system. Quality education, high-quality infrastructure, discipline, and holistic development are some of the key features of these institutions. Over the years, Army Goodwill Schools have become more than just educational institutions. For many families living in remote areas of Kashmir, they represent hope, opportunity, and the possibility of a better future for their children.

The geography and winters of Kashmir make movement tough; even in urban parts, it disrupts transport, education, and other services, let alone remote Kashmir. For children living in remote parts of Kashmir, reaching a good school can itself be a major challenge. Some villages are separated from towns by long distances and difficult roads. During winter, heavy snowfall can further disrupt transportation and daily life. In such circumstances, having a school within or closer to the community can make a significant difference. Army Goodwill Schools have helped address this gap by establishing educational facilities in areas where educational infrastructure and resources may be limited.

One of the most important contributions of these schools is that they provide children with an opportunity to dream beyond the limitations imposed by geography. A child growing up in a remote village should have the same right to aspire to become a doctor, engineer, teacher, scientist, sportsperson, or civil servant as a child living in a major city. Education creates that possibility, and that education is provided by the Army Goodwill Schools.

Other aspect is cost effective,these schools provide in hundreds what other don’t in thousands, a financially unfortunate parent easily affords to admit his child in such schools allowing poor kids access quality education and infrastructure I myself have seen that poor parents whom I know have their kids admitted in AGS and they hail these schools left right and centre.

The importance of these schools goes beyond textbooks and examinations. Many Army Goodwill Schools focus on providing students with exposure to computers, extracurricular activities, sports, cultural programmes and other forms of learning. Such exposure is particularly valuable for children from remote communities who may otherwise have fewer opportunities to experience the world beyond their immediate surroundings.

These schools not only teach but also employ. Hundreds of jobs are provided by AGS schools, ranging from teaching to non-teaching staff, generating livelihoods and becoming a source of bread and butter for families in remote Kashmir. In many areas, these institutions have created employment opportunities where options are otherwise limited. Their contribution, therefore, extends beyond education, supporting both students and the wider local community and the economic upliftment of the remote areas of Kashmir.

The Army’s discipline and conduct are often reflected in the actions of those who study in AGS schools. In remote areas, students of these schools integrate discipline into their daily lives, shaping their character, confidence, and future. One of the major contributions of these schools is that they make students more competitive, enabling them to compete for opportunities in a broader job market and perform at the highest levels of competitive examinations.

I myself have had the opportunity to interact with many such students from remote areas of Kashmir who were once students of AGS schools. Some have been my classmates and friends, while others were my seniors during my own studies. Almost all of them spoke highly of their schools, praising the quality of education, discipline, administrative efficiency, and affordable education that AGS provides. They also appreciated how these schools have helped make education more accessible to children from remote parts of Kashmir. They were articulate, confident, and remarkably bright students. Many were excellent in NCC and other activities, and for a second, no one around them would have guessed that they came from some of the far-flung areas of Kashmir. That is the real impact of AGS schools. They are transforming education in remote Kashmir, shaping lives and careers, and most importantly, bridging dreams and opportunities for children who might otherwise have been left behind.

I myself have visited many AGS schools for tours and competitions, and the infrastructure I saw was truly top-class. I have also seen pictures and glimpses of the AGS school in Uri, and its infrastructure was equally impressive. I could hardly believe that such a well-equipped school exists in a remote area rather than in one of the main urban centres of Kashmir. In a nutshell, these schools embody hope for a more educated Kashmir, ensuring that children in remote areas have access to quality education and opportunities.

(The author can be reached at aaliyasyedkmr@gmail.com)