Srinagar: After being ruled out of IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has bid an emotional farewell to its injured star bowler Rasik Salam.

Salam who sustained a lower back injury during KKR’s previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC) has left the camp. He has been replaced by Harshit Rana for the rest of the matches.

In a video, the team praised Salam’s bowling and professionalism on the field.

“Unfortunately Rasik has got an injury which is gonna force him out of the IPL for the rest of the IPL. It is a big blow not just for him but for all of us. Rasik, you have made incredible improvements in a short period and we appreciate all the efforts you made,” said KKR captain Eoin Morgan in the video.

Morgan assured that Salam will be inducted into the team for future competitions. “This is just the start for you mate. You will be a big part of this franchise moving forward as well. So just a big thank you from our side. We will look after you when you leave here as well. Please stay in touch with everyone as well. All you guys just make sure to send plenty of love to him,” he said.

Salam, who played two games for KKR this season, displayed immense professionalism and maturity on the field.

His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh.