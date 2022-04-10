With Imran Khan losing the no-confidence vote and with it his Pakistan PM seat, reactions are pouring in on social media about the climax to the political drama that was being played out in Pakistan for the last few weeks.

Imran Khan took his words ‘Aakhri Gaind Takk’ (‘until the last ball’ – a reference to his cricketing career) pretty seriously as he managed to snatch the sleep (literally) of the opposition camp which had to wait until a few hours before the dawn on Sunday for the no-Muslimtrust vote to finally happen.

Among those who reacted early to Imran Khan’s defeat was Geert Wilders, the controversial Dutch far-rightwing politician who is known for his anti-Islam stance.

“President and islamic extremist @ImranKhanPTI is removed from office. Good riddance. He was a supporter of terror and an enemy of freedom, democracy and India,” (sic) Geert tweeted.

President and islamic extremist @ImranKhanPTI is removed from office. Good riddance.

He was a supporter of terror and an enemy of freedom, democracy and India. #khan #ImranRiazKhan #Pakistani #imrankhanPTI — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) April 9, 2022

In another tweet, he shared a picture of a Pakistan flag with ‘A Failed State’ written across it as he tweeted: ” Pakistan. Islam. Terror”.

The Dutch politician, rabble-rouser and a known Islamophobe, has, in the past, called for banning the Quran, taxing the hijab, shutting down all mosques, and sealing off Dutch borders to Muslim newcomers.

He faced a backlash for his plan to hold a contest for cartoons caricaturing the Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alihi Wassalaam) back in 2018 and 2019. Images of the Prophet Muhammad (Sallallahu Alihi Wassalaam) are forbidden in Islam as idolatrous and disrespecting. Caricatures are regarded by most Muslims as highly offensive.

There were major protests in Pakistan against the anti-Islam politician. As Pakistan PM, Imran Khan had vowed to take the issue of blasphemous caricatures to the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

