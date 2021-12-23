Srinagar: Handicrafts and Handloom Department has launched a geographical indication (GI) for the famed hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets.

The QR code-based label has been launched as part of efforts to check cheating and misbranding that has badly dented the carpet industry in Kashmir





“We are launching GI for Kashmir hand-knotted carpets. This QR Code based label will capture vital parameters of the carpet viz GI user, Manufacturer, Artisan, knots per square inch, the material used, etc. This shall be helpful in checking cheating and misbranding besides helping in building customer trust. Let quality prevail. #handicraft #kashmirhandicrafts .#UNESCOCraftCitySrinagar (sic),” Director, Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah said in a Facebook post.

The GI tag has been announced in the wake of Srinagar making it to the coveted list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific & Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Crafts and Folk Arts Category for the year 2021.

The Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir has also started a Craft Safari to reap maximum benefits of the UNESCO tag.

As part of the Safari, the department has identified several artisans and clusters in old Srinagar city. The Safari has different routes. And going for a safari through a single route will take around 2-3 hours during which the participants will meet different craftsmen and also come across heritage structures of downtown Srinagar.