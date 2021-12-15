SRINAGAR: For the first time, University College Birmingham (UCB) has decided to set up an office in Jammu and Kashmir to tie up with local educational institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Eileen Pryer, UCB’s Director of Marketing, Admissions, and International Recruitment, and Anu Malhotra, Director of Industries and Commerce, J&K, at India Global Forum, Dubai.

Good news for students: In a first, University College Birmingham to set up office in J&K 3

“We have signed MoU. We will be exchanging educational programmes. We will be doing many things together. I am inviting her to J&K. We will be providing her with some office space. We will start working as soon as possible,” said Anu Malhotra.

Eileen said it is an incredible opportunity for University College Birmingham. “This provides a great opportunity for things to explore, make partnerships with universities and provide wider opportunity for students who may not able to go straight to our programmes. So it is an incredible opportunity. We have a very positive experience,” she said.

A top official at India Global Forum said the J&K government will be identifying several institutions that would partner with UCB in making sure that students get a better opportunity in up-scaling, faculty exchanges, tour exchanges, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do hope and wish that the UCB would take forward this MoU and start an office in J&K to assess the opportunities better. I am absolutely certain that it will be a very productive and beneficial relationship of UCB with J&K,” he said.