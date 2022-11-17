Many lifesaving medicines are set to become cheaper after the Center notified 384 important lifesaving drugs and brought them under a price control regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Medicines used in primary, secondary, and tertiary level hospitals have come under NLEM. These include medicines used in anesthesia, ophthalmological medicines, anti-cancer agents including Immunosuppressives, medicines used in palliative care, medicines used to treat Gout and Disease-modifying agents used in rheumatoid disorders, medicines used in neurological disorders and cardiovascular medicines,” stated the notification.

“Besides this, anti-allergic medicines used in Anaphylaxis, antidotes and other substances used in the management of poisonings and envenomation, medicines used in dementia, anti-infective medicines, anti-bacterial medicines, anti-leprosy medicines, anti-tuberculosis medicines, antiviral medicines, medicines used in the management of HIV, medicines used in Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C,” the notification said.

In September, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the government was working to revise the list of essential medicines and bring them under price regulation. NLEM was last revised in 2015 with 376 drugs.