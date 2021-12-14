Every house in Jammu and Kashmir will have a tap water connection by August 2022 under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme of the Union Government, claimed the Union Jal Shakti Ministry here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With a focus to expedite the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in Jammu & Kashmir, the Union Government has already released Rs 604 crore so far, said a senior officer of the Jal Shakti Ministry.

He said this year a Central fund of Rs 2,747 Crore was allocated for the implementation of JJM, which is nearly four times the allocation made during 2020-21.

“J&K plans to become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ UT by August, 2022. Presently out of 18.35 lakh rural households in the UT, 10.39 lakh households have got tap water connections,” he said. This is done despite adverse weather conditions in the state and challenges of transportation in many areas in this difficult terrain.

He said water supply work is in full swing to make provision of tap water supply in villages. Centre has given top priority to make provision of tap water connection in every rural household across the country under Jal Jeevan Mission as there is a massive increase in budgetary allocation to Rs. 2,747.17 Crore in 2021-22, from Rs. 681.77 Crore in the preceding year, he said.