Srinagar, Feb 26: The Gondola services have been suspended at Kongdoori and Affarwat due to inclement weather conditions.

An official was quoted by news agency KNO as saying that the decision was taken for the safety of tourists with authorities assuring that a full refund will be provided to “ticket holders as per the established norms.”

Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable car services in the world, remains a key attraction for adventure enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Meanwhile the upper reaches of Baramulla district received fresh snowfall today. The areas included Hajibal, Rafiabad, Tangmarg, and Uri while plains received rainfall.