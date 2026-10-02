GoI maps 28 Ladakh places, features

New Delhi, October 2: The Government of India (GoI), in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, has identified 28 places and geographical features in Ladakh by standard place and feature names on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI).

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the formal identification of these places and features on the Survey of India map is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and creating greater awareness among the public.

The 28 identified features include peaks, mountains, passes, glaciers, valleys, rivers, lakes, water bodies and land areas.

Among the peaks included in the map are Atisha Giri, Kanishka Peak, Martand Giri, Zorawar Peak, Rinchen Zangpo, Sakyasri Giri, Marpa Lotsava Ri, Milarepa Kangri, Shiva Ri and Maheshvara Ri.

The identified mountains include Karun Pir, Drak Karpo and Jolmori, while Chapchingal Pass and Shachmirk Pass have been identified as passes.

The list also includes Parpik and Skamri Glacier, Shkorga Valley, and Yangpa River. Guru Rinpoche has been identified as a lake, while Hot Spring has been listed as a water body.

Several land areas have also been formally identified, including Brangsa, Kuksel, Dehra Compass, Gogra, Kumarayana Point, Panglung and Shamal Lungpa.