GoI Appoints Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav as J&K CS

Srinagar: The Government of India on Saturday appointed Dr Sajjan Singh Yadav, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, as the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir after transferring him from Delhi.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Yadav has been posted as Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from November 1, 2026, or from the date of joining, whichever is later.

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, IAS (AGMUT:1995) is hereby transferred from Delhi to Jammu & Kashmir and posted as Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir w.e.f. 01.11.2026 or from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the order reads.

Yadav has been serving as Additional Chief Secretary and CEO of the Delhi Jal Board in New Delhi since June 9, 2026.