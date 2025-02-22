Jammu, Feb 22: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, conducted a joint security review meeting on Saturday to assess the security situation and reinforce peace in the region, the Army stated.

The high-level meeting took place amid intensified search operations across Jammu, as security forces work to counter the growing terrorist presence in various districts, following a series of attacks last year.

“A joint security review meeting, chaired by the GOC of White Knight Corps, was held in coordination with representatives from intelligence agencies, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“The objective was to ensure peace and stability in the region through enhanced operational synergy,” the White Knight Corps, also known as XVI Corps, posted on X.