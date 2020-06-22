by Monitor News Bureau < 1 min read

GOC 15 Corps  visits North & Central Army bases

Srinagar: General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps BS Raju today visited army bases in North and Central Kashmir.
  Sources said that Lieutenant General B.S.Raju visited 3 Sector Army Headquarters located at Manasbal area of Sumbal division here in Bandipora by a chopper to take stock of the operational preparedness and other related issues.
    Army Commander interacted with officers and hailed the efforts of soldiers in maintaining peace and order.
   Sources said that the Commander also visited the 5 Rashtriya Rifles camp located in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
   The army officers apprised him of the situation on ground. (KNT)

 
