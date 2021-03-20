GoAir creates history with 1st night flight from Srinagar; daily Sgr-Del flights at 8:30pm

Srinagar: GoAir operated the first night flight from Srinagar to Delhi on Friday becoming the first airline in the history of India aviation to achieve this feat.

An airline spokesperson said that passengers in the ‘GoAir’ flight G8 7007 that took off at 19:35 hours enjoyed flying in the state-of-the-art Airbus A320neo aircraft.

“Going forward, GoAir will operate daily scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 20:30 hours. It should be noted that GoAir was the first airline to operate morning flights to-and-from Srinagar,” the spokesperson said.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, according to the spokesperson, said: “It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate the first ever night flight from Srinagar to Delhi as a salute to the spirit of Srinagar. GoAir is also strengthening the network across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region by enhancing their daily flights to-and-from Srinagar. I take this opportunity to express our gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, BCAS, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Airport Authorities, CISF, CRPF and the entire team at GoAir that supported this endeavor.”

Khona also “recollected the dedication and commitment of GoAir to the development of J&K.”

“GoAir was the only airline to operate daily flights from Awantipur Airforce Airport during the times when the main airport was closed due to resurfacing of Runway for a pretty long time. GoAir was the only airline to provide connectivity from Srinagar to other parts of the country during those times.”

The first night flight from Srinagar marks a dawn of a new era and GoAir is proud to provide maximum connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh. GoAir is keen to provide the residents of Srinagar and the tourists to Srinagar high mobility and freedom to plan their travel and provide day return connectivity to major airports like Delhi, Mumbai and other major airports.

GoAir will continue to offer a safe and seamless experience on-board our aircraft as we consistently maintain the highest levels of safety and hygiene across all touch points in our operating flights.