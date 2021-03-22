GoAir 7007 flight to Delhi faces mid-air snag, returns to Srinagar

Srinagar: A GoAir flight from Srinagar to Delhi carrying 97 passengers Monday faced a mid-air technical snag forcing it to land back at Srinagar Airport minutes after taking off.

Sources told The Kashmir Monitor that the flight G8-7007 which departed at 4:30 pm had to return to Srinagar soon after it developed some technical issues.

All the passengers, sources added, were safe and were eventually accomodated in other flight.

“It was quite a harrowing experience,” a passenger said.

Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke confirmed the incident.

Last Friday, GoAir operated the first night flight from Srinagar to Delhi becoming the first airline in the history of India aviation to achieve this feat.