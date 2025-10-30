Goa exporters to take Kashmir art global

Srinagar: Post Pahalgam terror attack, two friends from Goa have embarked on a journey to showcase Kashmir’s rich artistic traditions on the international stage.

Nawaz Sheikh and Andrew D’Souza, both exporters by profession, were deeply impressed by the exquisite craftsmanship and heritage of Kashmiri artisans. “We have travelled across many Indian states and witnessed different forms of art, but Kashmir’s traditional crafts have a unique charm and cultural depth,” said D’Souza.

During their visit, the duo explored various art forms, including Pashmina weaving, carpet weaving, papier-mâché, and wood carving. They interacted with local artisans to understand the intricate processes behind each craft.

“We witnessed Pashmina weaving, carpet weaving, and much more. The dedication of the artisans and the finesse in their work are truly inspiring. We are interested in promoting these art forms abroad and connecting Kashmiri craftsmen directly with foreign buyers,” D’Souza added.

The Goan entrepreneurs, who own Brown Box Exports firm, are now documenting their experience to showcase Kashmir’s artistic diversity through exhibitions and digital platforms overseas. They believe that global exposure can help preserve these traditional crafts and create new livelihood opportunities for local artisans.

“We are making videos of these arts and promoting them through our social media handles. We have been doing it voluntarily and have succeeded in promoting the art of different states in the country. We believe that Kashmiri art needs much more to be done to dominate the global stage,” he said.

Sheikh emphasized that with the right promotion and support, Kashmiri handicrafts can achieve the international recognition they deserve, adding that their initiative aims to “bridge the gap between local craftsmanship and global appreciation.”

The duo said they are contemplating linking Kashmiri artisans with buyers across the world to help them grow their businesses. “We are not any sort of middlemen. We want to create a link between artisans and customers across the world to help them promote and get potential customers,” D’souza said.