Go-To Destination

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of his much-anticipated cop film, ‘Singham Again’. The film, starring Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, has stirred considerable excitement, particularly because it was shot in iconic locations such as Lal Chowk, the heart of Srinagar, and the old city. The buzz surrounding the shoot on social media reflects a significant shift, signaling that Kashmir is once again becoming a preferred destination for Bollywood filmmakers. Rohit Shetty recently took to Instagram to share images from the sets in Kashmir, featuring Ajay Devgn, and expressed his gratitude with the caption, “Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir.” This statement not only underscores the successful completion of the film’s schedule, but also highlights the cooperation and support extended by the local administration and the community. The film also boasts a star-studded cast including Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh, further enhancing its appeal. Singham Again’ is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. Kashmir has long been a muse for Bollywood, providing the stunning backdrop for numerous iconic films since the 1960s and 70s. The region’s breathtaking landscapes have been immortalized in classics like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ and ‘Jab Jab Phool Khile’. However, political unrest and security issues led to a significant decline in film shoots in the area for several decades. This hiatus marked a period where Bollywood largely avoided the region, opting for safer locations. The shooting of ‘Singham Again’ in Kashmir is part of a larger resurgence of Bollywood’s presence in the Valley. This revival is supported by the new Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy, 2024, which offers attractive financial incentives and promotes local talent to boost the film industry. The policy aims to position Jammu and Kashmir as a filmmaker’s paradise, leveraging its natural beauty and cultural richness to attract both domestic and international film producers. Actor Jackie Shroff, who plays a leading role in ‘Singham Again’, praised the local administration for their unwavering support. He highlighted the hospitality and seamless cooperation from the people and authorities in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the beautiful synergy between the region’s natural allure and the warmth of its inhabitants. The Jammu and Kashmir government has been actively promoting the region as a filmmaker’s paradise. Further cementing its status as a burgeoning film destination, Jammu and Kashmir recently participated in the Cannes Film Festival. This participation marks a significant step in promoting the region to global filmmakers, emphasizing its potential as a premier shooting location. The successful completion of the Kashmir schedule for ‘Singham Again’ is a testament to the region’s readiness to welcome Bollywood back with open arms. The film’s shoot in prominent locations like Lal Chowk sends a powerful message about the safety and support available in the region, fostering confidence among filmmakers. With ‘Singham Again’ scheduled for a theatrical release in August 2024, coinciding with Independence Day, it seems that Kashmir is once again ready to take centre stage in Bollywood.

