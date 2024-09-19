GO reviews election preparations for Channapora AC

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 19: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly Elections, Dr. Rajan Vishal, General Observer for the 23-Channapora Assembly Constituency, held a review meeting at the office of the Returning Officer, located at Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

This meeting was held as part of efforts to ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process in the constituency, with a focus on ensuring fairness, inclusivity, and efficiency.

The meeting was attended by Suhail-ul-Islam, Returning Officer for 23-Channapora Assembly Constituency, Kifayat Ali, Assistant Returning Officer, and various constituency-level nodal officers. Together, they discussed several critical areas of election preparedness, aiming to address potential challenges and streamline operations ahead of the elections.

Among the primary topics of discussion was the distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) to ensure all eligible voters receive their cards on time. The team also evaluated the Accessible Voting Facilities (AMF) set up at polling stations, making sure they meet the needs of voters with disabilities. The performance of Booth Level Awareness Groups, responsible for educating and assisting voters, was reviewed for its impact on voter turnout and understanding of the process.

The meeting also covered the establishment of special polling stations, which are being planned to enhance voter access, especially for those with specific needs. Another key point was the finalization of Micro Observer appointments, whose role will be to monitor polling stations for compliance with election protocols and transparency.

The operational strategies of Flying Squads (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), critical to maintaining election integrity, were thoroughly assessed. Additionally, the training of polling staff was a priority, ensuring they are well-versed in all election procedures and protocols.

Compliance with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was also discussed, with a strong emphasis on maintaining ethical standards during the election process. The team is also putting in place a robust Complaint Redressal Mechanism to handle voter complaints efficiently and ensure their concerns are promptly addressed. The functionality and readiness of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were also verified to ensure smooth and accurate vote recording.

Dr. Rajan Vishal stressed the importance of thorough preparation and close coordination between all agencies involved to proactively address any challenges that may arise. He underscored the commitment to delivering a fair and free election with a focus on voter satisfaction and the integrity of the electoral process.