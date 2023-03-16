Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has launched a policy for the sustainable collection and utilization of non-forest timber produce (NTFP) in the UT.

J&K is one the unique biodiversity hotspots in the Indian Himalayas with around 48 percent of the geographical area under forest cover. The forests in the region are the repository of non-forest timber produce (NTFP) like bamboo, brushwood, stumps, cane, honey, wax, tussar, rare medicinal plants, herbs, roots, tubers, etc.

A senior official at the Forest Department, Jammu & Kashmir said the policy aims to involve the forest-dependent communities directly in sustainable collection and utilization of NTFP, thereby creating livelihood opportunities for them.

“The present management of NTFPs, including medicinal plants involves the collection of certain species by way of the auction for royalty by the forest department. With this policy in use, the practice of auction will be discontinued and local people will be allowed to collect these resources from the wild on a sustainable basis and benefits accrued will be shared equitably among them,” an official document accessed by The Kashmir Monitor stated.

The policy further mentioned that sustainable collection and utilization of NTFP shall be facilitated through Biodiversity Management Committees, as per the Biodiversity Act, 2020.

Moreover, the forest department will play a facilitative role wherein the collectors and traders could get the resources authenticated. “This in turn will increase the value of the produce in the market and thereby increase their income. NTFP traders shall register their depot under J&K Forest Produce (Sale and Registration of Depot) rules, 2020,” it stated.

According to the policy, the forest department shall maintain the data on account of the collection of NTFP resources from the wild. The department shall further facilitate value addition, value chain creation, and developing market linkages in collaboration with J&K Rural Livelihood Mission, Department of Tribal Affairs, and Mission Skill development so that the collectors get a better income.

“The department will set up conservation areas, herbal gardens, nurseries, farms, and botanical gardens, as per the specific requirement of the area. Also, the forest development corporation shall provide an electronic platform for the NTFP, aggregators, and traders for the trade of NTFP,” the document said.