Srinagar: A group of 25 students from National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has developed Kashmir’s first racing model, Go-kart (G-01). It will be participating in All India Go Karting Competition to be held in Coimbatore Tamil Nadu next week.

Department of Mechanical Engineering Team Garuda’s first racing model, G-01 was flagged off on Thursday by In-charge Director NIT Srinagar Prof. MF Wani and Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari. The ceremony was attended by all Deans and HOD’s of various departments.

The team of 25 students was formed by Head MED, Prof. Adnan Qayoum and they worked under the mentorship of Dr.H.S. Pali and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran from the past several months on the campus.

Go-Kart has been designed from various equipment and Bajaj Pulsar 150 Engine has been used in the vehicle. It runs on Diesel and goes extreme to 150 kilometers per hour. Trail run was conducted successfully and it passed all normal tests before going on the road.

In-charge Director Prof. M.F Wani appreciated Team Garuda’s model and stated that it is a proud movement for the entire Institute.

“It is the first time that students have developed the G-Kart model. It is just beginning and more to come. Our students are working day and night on innovations and we are also upgrading our infrastructure on the campus,” he said.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said that in the recent decades, GoKart is a new edition in Kashmir and it is more popular in south Indian states.

“The trend of innovations in the Valley is evolving with advanced technology in every field and our students are performing well,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal appreciated the contribution of Dr.H.S. Pali and Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran for mentoring the students on the campus.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said NIT Srinagar is progressing towards nation building and is empowering students with innovation and skill development.

“The young bachelor’s across the country were working together for months to make it happen. Despite all odds, students worked hard and developed the first racing model, Go-kart (G-01). It is their gift for the entire region,” he said.

HOD MED, Prof Adnan said that the department is using the latest technologies in various fields. Youth who are fascinated with automobiles and dream of making a career in that field, he said.

“We have created a dedicated team to establish changing trends in Kashmir. The department is working on many platforms to use the advanced technologies on the campus,” he said.

Coordinator Garuda Team, Dr H.S.Pali said that it is the biggest milestone in the history of NIT Srinagar. The G-01 model is the culmination of months of hard work, dedication and collaboration by the team members of Garuda, he said.

Faculty coordinator of Team Garuda, Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran said it is a testament to the ingenuity and innovation that is synonymous with the NIT Srinagar community.

“We have pushed the boundaries of what is possible from students of Kashmir. The launch and demonstration of G-01 is an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Karting model,” he said.

Dr. Dinesh said NIT Srinagar’s student team will be participating in All India Go Karting competition to be conducted by Kari Motors Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu.

“The students are well trained and capable enough to make wonders in the coming days,” he said.