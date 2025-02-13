SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a significant boost as prominent political figures Ghulam Nabi Palpori and Abdul Majeed Sheikh, along with their supporters, joined the party at its headquarters in Jammu. The event took place in the presence of BJP’s State President, Sat Sharma (CA).

“Ghulam Nabi Palpori, a well-known leader from Downtown Srinagar, had recently contested the Eidgah Assembly constituency, while Abdul Majeed Sheikh was a candidate from Sonawari, Bandipora. Their decision to join the BJP is being seen as a major development in the region’s political landscape,” said a BJP statement.