SRINAGAR: Postgraduate Department of Surgery, GMC, Srinagar organized a one-day urological education program.

The program was held under the patronage of Prof Tanveer Masood, Principal GMC Srinagar, and Prof Mufti Mahmood, Head Department of Surgery GMC Srinagar.

The program was organized in collaboration with SKIMS, Soura, and Government Superspeciality Hospital, Shirenbagh, under the aegis of the newly constituted Kashmir Urological Society.

The Society shall be officially launched by Principal GMC Srinagar in presence of eminent Urologists of Kashmir and overseas. They will be sharing their vast experiences in the field of urology.

Kashmir Urological Society (KUS), which is an amalgam of senior experienced urologists and young trainees, shall serve as a platform for training young urologists and standardizing urological care in the community at large.

KUS aims to conduct workshops in remote areas and bring urological services to the doorstep of poor patients living in remote areas of the valley.