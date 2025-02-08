SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: The 59th Endocrinology Masterclass, organized by the Centre for Chronic Disease Control (CCDC) and BRIDGE Centre for Digital Health, successfully concluded with an engaging inter-institutional quiz session on puberty and its disorders.

The highly competitive event saw participation from leading medical institutions across India, featuring discussions on key endocrinology topics such as physiology of puberty, precocious and delayed puberty, and syndromes & variants of normal pubertal development.

The session was chaired by Prof. Rakesh Kumar Sahay, Professor & Head, Department of Endocrinology, Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, and conducted by a panel of distinguished Quiz Masters. The quiz featured four teams representing JIPMER Puducherry, GMC Srinagar, Seth GS Medical College & KEM Hospital Mumbai, and P D Hinduja Hospital Mumbai. After an intense battle of knowledge and quick thinking, Team B from Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar emerged as the champions.

The winning team consisted of Dr. Basharat Quyoom Dar and Dr. Md Ejaz Alam,Superspeciality DNB (DrDNB) students from Deptt of Endocrinology GMC Srinagar Their remarkable performance and deep understanding of pediatric endocrinology secured them the top spot.